Ramadan 2019 Date: When is ramadan starting in 2019?

The holy month of Ramzan will begin on May 6 with the sighting of the new moon and is expected to end in the first week of June. Millions of Muslims around the world will fast from dawn-to-dask before ending the day with prayers followed by a feast.

Why do Muslims fast during Ramadan?

It is an exercise in practicing self-restraint. The holy month of Ramadan is a time to detach oneself from worldly pleasures and look inwards. Muslims often donate to charities during the month and feed the hungry.

How do Muslims Ramadan fast?

Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during the entire month of Ramadan. Couples also abstain from sexual intercourse during the day.

How Muslims break Ramadan fast?

They traditionally break their fast with a sip of water and some dates at sunset. After performing the evening prayers, they partake in a social feast known as “iftar”.

Who are exempted from Ramadan fast?

Yes. There are exceptions for children, the elderly, the sick, women who are pregnant or menstruating and people traveling, which could include athletes during tournaments.

How do Muslims mark the end of Ramadan?

The end of Ramadan is marked by intense worship as Muslims seek to have their prayers answered during “Laylat al-Qadr” or “the Night of Destiny.” It is on this night, which falls during the last 10 nights of Ramadan, that Muslims believe that God sent the Angel Gabriel to the Prophet Muhammad and revealed the first verses of the Quran.