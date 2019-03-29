Earth Hour is an international initiative that requires people, government offices, workplaces, and other urban centres to switch off the non-essential lights in a symbolic call for environmental protection. Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the primary objective of the programme is to create awareness about the impacts of climate change and also contribute towards the betterment of the planet.

The event, which was first observed in Sydney (Australia) in 2007, has grown into a popular annual event with citizens of 187 countries across the globe observing an hour of refraining from the use of non-essential lighting to save energy.

When is Earth Hour 2019?

Earth Hour 2019 will be observed on Saturday (March 30) at 8:30 pm local time. Hailed as the world’s “largest grassroots movement for climate change” by its organisers, the movement has gained significant appreciation throughout the globe in a span of 12 years.

“Earth Hour 2019 with its campaign ‘#Connect2Earth’ aims to build mass awareness on why nature is important and create an unstoppable movement for nature similar to when the world came together to tackle climate change,” reads the official statement issued by the organisers.

“From Singapore to Santiago and Nairobi to New York, millions will unite, switch off their lights and speak up on why nature matters to them and that question, in my mind, is one that we don’t ask ourselves enough,” stated Sid Das, Director of Digital Engagement, WWF International.