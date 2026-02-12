Chinese New Year 2026: Date, Animal of the Year, Mythological Significance, and Celebrations

Chinese New Year 2026: All you need to know about the year of Fire Horse. (AP Photo/Wichai Thaprieo)

Chinese New Year 2026: Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant Chinese festival celebrated by Chinese and East Asian communities around the world.

It marks the start of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, with the celebration spanning 15 days.

The festival is celebrated with traditional Chinese festivities such as spectacular parades, family reunions, and activities.

With the excitement building up for the day, the keyword 'chinese new year' is rising on Google Search Trends.

Chinese New Year 2026: Key Dates and Animal of the Year

Chinese New Year celebrations are marked for 15 days, commencing at the end of the first lunar month and ending in the Lantern Festival, which marks the first full moon of the new lunar year.

Also known as Lunar New Year, it falls on different dates every year, usually between January 21 and February 20, highlighting the start of the new moon cycle.