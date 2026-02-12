Chinese New Year 2026: Date, Animal of the Year, Mythological Significance, and Celebrations

Chinese New Year 2026: Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant Chinese festival celebrated by Chinese and East Asian communities around the world.
It marks the start of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, with the celebration spanning 15 days.
The festival is celebrated with traditional Chinese festivities such as spectacular parades, family reunions, and activities.
Chinese New Year celebrations are marked for 15 days, commencing at the end of the first lunar month and ending in the Lantern Festival, which marks the first full moon of the new lunar year.
Also known as Lunar New Year, it falls on different dates every year, usually between January 21 and February 20, highlighting the start of the new moon cycle.
In 2026, the festivities will commence on the Lunar New Year, falling on Tuesday, February 17, and they will conclude on Tuesday, March 3, with the Lantern Festival.
The Year of the Fire Horse replaces the Year of the Wood Snake in 2025, beginning on February 17 and ending on February 5, 2027, when the Year of the Fire Goat begins.
The Chinese New Year originates from an ancient legend about Nian, a sea monster with sharp teeth and horns who would emerge on Lunar New Year’s Eve to cause chaos.
To protect themselves, villagers used red decorations and loud firecrackers, as Nian was afraid of the colour red and loud sounds.
This custom remains a significant part of Chinese New Year celebrations today, often showcased through vibrant fireworks displays.
The Spring Festival is a warm, family-oriented occasion, highlighted by reunion dinners featuring traditional dishes such as rice cakes, dumplings, and fish.
Seattle has agreed to pay $29 million to the family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a graduate student from India who was killed by a speeding police officer in 2023. The officer, Kevin Dave, was driving at 74 mph in a 25-mph zone with his lights and siren on. The settlement aims to bring closure to the family and the incident resulted in the firing of another insensitive officer.