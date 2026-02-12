Chinese New Year 2026: Date, Animal of the Year, Mythological Significance, and Celebrations

Chinese New Year 2026: Chinese New Year celebrations are marked for 15 days, with this year Lunar New Year 2026 commencing from Tuesday, February 17, and ending on Tuesday, March 3, with the Lantern Festival.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readFeb 12, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Chinese New Year 2026: All you need to know about the year of Fire Horse. (AP Photo/Wichai Thaprieo)Chinese New Year 2026: All you need to know about the year of Fire Horse. (AP Photo/Wichai Thaprieo)
Chinese New Year 2026: Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a significant Chinese festival celebrated by Chinese and East Asian communities around the world.

It marks the start of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, with the celebration spanning 15 days.

The festival is celebrated with traditional Chinese festivities such as spectacular parades, family reunions, and activities.

With the excitement building up for the day, the keyword 'chinese new year' is rising on Google Search Trends. (Screenshot) With the excitement building up for the day, the keyword ‘chinese new year’ is rising on Google Search Trends. (Screenshot)

Chinese New Year 2026: Key Dates and Animal of the Year

Chinese New Year celebrations are marked for 15 days, commencing at the end of the first lunar month and ending in the Lantern Festival, which marks the first full moon of the new lunar year.

Also known as Lunar New Year, it falls on different dates every year, usually between January 21 and February 20, highlighting the start of the new moon cycle.

Also Read: How does the Chinese calendar work? What are some traditions associated with the Chinese New Year?

In 2026, the festivities will commence on the Lunar New Year, falling on Tuesday, February 17, and they will conclude on Tuesday, March 3, with the Lantern Festival.

The Year of the Fire Horse replaces the Year of the Wood Snake in 2025, beginning on February 17 and ending on February 5, 2027, when the Year of the Fire Goat begins.

Chinese New Year 2025: Mythological Significance and Celebrations

The Chinese New Year originates from an ancient legend about Nian, a sea monster with sharp teeth and horns who would emerge on Lunar New Year’s Eve to cause chaos.

To protect themselves, villagers used red decorations and loud firecrackers, as Nian was afraid of the colour red and loud sounds.

People walk through a decorated food court that is part of a Spring Festival light installation ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Qinglonghu Park in Beijing, China (Reuters) People walk through a decorated food court that is part of a Spring Festival light installation ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Qinglonghu Park in Beijing, China (Reuters)

This custom remains a significant part of Chinese New Year celebrations today, often showcased through vibrant fireworks displays.

The Spring Festival is a warm, family-oriented occasion, highlighted by reunion dinners featuring traditional dishes such as rice cakes, dumplings, and fish.

 

