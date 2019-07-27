When is National Parents’ Day

National Parents’ Day. which is celebrated on the fourth week of July annually, will be observed on July 28, 2019. The day is marked on the fourth Sunday of the month.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton introduced National Parents’s Day by signing a Congressional Resolution making it a law. The law states, “…uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children.” Republican Senator Trent Lott introduced the bill.

National Parents’ Day is celebrated a month after Father’s Day, observed in June, followed by Mother’s Day, celebrated in May.