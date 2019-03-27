What is World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day, observed annually on March 27, was started in 1962 by the International Theatre Institute (ITI). To mark this day, various events are organised across the world to celebrate the medium of theatre.

On this day, ITI also circulates messages issued by global celebrities in more than 50 languages, based on the theme “Theatre and a Culture of Peace”.

The first World Theatre Day International Message was written by Jean Cocteau in France in 1962. ITI has more than 85 centres throughout the world to encourage colleges, schools and theatre personalities to mark this day.

Theatre is a collaborative form of art in which performers present a play before an audience live. The actors may use gesture, speech, song, music, and dance to enact a play.

In India, the earliest surviving fragments of Sanskrit drama date from the 1st century CE.