What is the Ramon Magsaysay Award

Named after Ramon del Fierro Magsaysay, the third president of the Republic of the Philippines after World War II, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia’s premier and highest honour.

Started in 1957, the Magsaysay award celebrates the memory and leadership example of the former Philippine president and is given every year to individuals or organisations in Asia who manifest the same selfless service and transformative influence that ruled the life of the late and beloved Filipino leader.

The winner of the award for different categories are selected annually by the trustees of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation. The awardees are presented with a medallion with a right side facing profile image of Ramon Magsaysay along with a certificate.

Mother Teresa, Arun Shourie, Maheshweta Devi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kiran Bedi, Ravish Kumar, Sonam Wagnchuk, social entrepreneur Anshu Gupta are some of the notable recipients of the award from India.

The award is regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize.