What is section 376E of the Indian Penal Code

The Bombay High Court Monday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 376E of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The stringent provision was added by an amendment made by the Parliament in 2013, following the Nirbhaya gangrape incident.

Punishment for repeat rape offenders

According to Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, whoever has been previously convicted of an offence punishable under section 376 or section 376A or section 376D and is subsequently convicted of an offence punishable under any of the said sections shall be punished with imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person’s natural life, or with death.

