What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

The entire identification of the family rests with the state and Union Territory governments. (File Photo) The entire identification of the family rests with the state and Union Territory governments. (File Photo)

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a central sector scheme for the families of farmers across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the third installment of the scheme to approximately 6 crore beneficiaries in Karnataka’s Tumakuru on Thursday.

The scheme defines family as husband, wife and minor children. The scheme, which came into effect from December 1, 2018, provides Rs 2,000 each in three installments for every four months to the farmer families.

The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The entire identification of the family rests with the state and Union Territory governments.

To enroll for the scheme, farmers are required to approach the local revenue officer or PM-KISAN Nodal Officer who has been nominated by the state government. Farmers can also self-register themselves through the Farmers Corner on the PM-Kisan website, pmkisan.gov.in.

The government has also set up Common Service Centres (CSCs) to help with the registration fo the farmers.

According to the government website of PM-Kisan, farmers covered under the Exclusion Criteria of the Operational Guidelines are not eligible for the scheme.

The Exclusion Criteria of the Operational Guidelines say that members of the farmer family who are/were former or present holders of any constitutional posts, or former/present ministers/state ministers or former/present members of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha or any legislative assembly/councils are not eligible to avail the scheme.

“All serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State Government Ministries /Offices/Departments and its field units Central or State PSEs and Attached offices /Autonomous Institutions under Government as well as regular employees of the Local Bodies (Excluding Multi Tasking Staff /Class IV/Group D employees) shall not be eligible for benefit under the scheme,” the guidelines add.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd