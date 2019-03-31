Namo TV offers real-time coverage of PM Modi’s election campaign: BJP

Namo TV channel: Less than a fortnight ahead of the General Elections, the BJP on Sunday announced the launch of Namo TV. The television channel, available on major DTH platforms, will provide “real-time coverage of PM Modi’s exciting election campaign and a lot more fascinating content,” the party said in a Tweet. “Capture the colours of elections… Watch the dance of democracy…Say NaMo again with NaMo TV,” the party added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invited the citizens to watch his programs on Namo TV. Referring to the ‘#MainBhiChowkidar campaign’ scheduled for today, Modi on Twitter wrote, “The day we were most looking forward to is here! At 5 PM, lakhs of Chowkidars from different parts of India will interact in the historic #MainBhiChowkidar programme. This is an interaction you must not miss. Watch it live on the NaMoApp or NaMo TV.”

What is Namo TV?

Namo TV, a channel named after Narendra Modi, will live broadcast programmes of the prime minister. The channel logo has Narendra Modi’s picture on it. Apart from running live broadcast of Modi’s rallies, the channel will also stream compilations of his speeches ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Namo TV also runs a scroll at the bottom where viewers can read parts of his speeches. The advertisements on the channels are about the various policies and schemes launched by the government during its tenure.

PM Modi also has an official app named after him — the Namo App. The app “brings to you latest information, instant updates, provides a unique opportunity to receive messages and emails directly from the Prime Minister.”

Before this, Modi had also tried launching a NaMo TV channel ahead of Gujarat polls in 2012. During the 2007 Assembly elections, Modi had launched an IPTV channel called ‘Vande Gujarat’ but the Election Commission had placed restrictions on it following complaints.

Where can you watch Namo TV?

Namo TV is available on major DTH platforms including Airtel, Tata Sky, DishTV among others.