If a user refuses to follow the game’s orders, Momo threatens them with violent images. The account appears to be connected to three numbers in Japan, Mexico, and Columbia. If a user refuses to follow the game’s orders, Momo threatens them with violent images. The account appears to be connected to three numbers in Japan, Mexico, and Columbia.

Almost a year after the Blue Whale Challenge allegedly led to a number of suicides among teenagers across the globe, a new game called ‘Momo Challenge’ is reportedly encouraging children to perform dangerous challenges. The Momo challenge, viral on social media platforms, especially WhatsApp is allegedly linked to the death of a 12-year-old girl in Argentina, the Buenos Aires Times reported.

What is Momo Challenge?

The Momo Challenge reportedly started on Facebook where members were “challenged” to communicate with an unknown number, The Sun reported. Once the initial contact with a user is established, the Momo account sends a number of challenged and activities that are to be completed to meet ‘Momo’. It allegedly involves challenges that encourage children to engage in a series of violent acts that end with suicide. If a user refuses to follow the game’s orders, Momo threatens them with violent images, The Sun reported. The account appears to be connected to three numbers in Japan, Mexico, and Columbia.

‘Momo’ is a social media account on popular platforms that use an image of a doll with monstrous features, large eyes and a wide mouth to induce curiosity among children, the report added. The artwork called Mother Bird by Link Factory is inspired by the work of a Japanese artist Midori Hayashi, who has no association with the challenge, according to officials.

Deaths linked to Momo Challenge

The Argentina Police are linking the death of a 12-year-old to the game. The girl filmed her activities immediately prior to the suicide on her phone. Authorities suspect someone encouraged her to take her own life, the Buenos Aires Times reported. The officials are hunting for the “adolescent with whom she exchanged those messages” and have issued a warning to the parents to monitor the browsing activity of their children.

Has the Momo Challenge reported in India?

As of now, there are no reports suggesting the presence of the challenge. As per cyber experts, the challenge is a hoax aimed at stealing personal data and extorting information.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd