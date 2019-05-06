What is Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system?

Fighting between Gaza and Israel escalated Sunday following airstrikes by the two countries. As Israel pounded Gaza with rockets and mortars, the Palestinian death toll rose to 23, including two pregnant women and two babies; while four Israeli civilians were killed by Gaza attack.

Advertising

The bloodshed marked the first Israeli fatalities from rocket fire since the 2014 war. With Palestinian militants threatening to send rockets deeper into Israel and Israeli reinforcements massing near the Gaza frontier, the fighting showed no signs of slowing down. The outbreak of violence appears to have begun on Friday when a sniper wounded two Israeli soldiers. By Sunday, it had flared up to a display of firepower by both sides.

As per the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gazans had launched 600 projectiles in two days in their territory. The IDF also said that it’s Iron Dome aerial defence system had intercepted dozens of the incoming rockets and shot many of them.

What is Iron Dome anti-missile system?

The Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather air defence system developed by Israel to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from short distances. The system detects rockets 4 to 70 km away and will engage with interceptors to destroy targets mid-air.

Advertising

The Iron Dome completed its final series of testing in July 2010 and was fielded and declared operational in 2011. According to the Missile Threat website – a product of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) – the complete system costs around $100mn per battery. According to its manufacturer, Iron Dome will operate day and night, under adverse weather conditions, and can respond to multiple threats simultaneously. The Dome has three central components – detection and tracking radar, the weapon control system and missile firing unit.

During a November 2012 conflict with Hamas, Israeli officials claimed that Iron Dome intercepted 85 per cent of the 400 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip that was projected to hit civilian population areas. The initial funding and development of the Iron Dome system was provided and undertaken by Israel. According to the Missile Threat, the United States provided funding to the system starting in 2011.

The Israeli military on Sunday said it struck 250 targets in Gaza, including weapons storage, attack tunnels and rocket launching and production facilities. It also deployed tanks and infantry forces to the Gaza frontier, and put another brigade on standby.