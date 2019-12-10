What is Human Rights Day?

Human Rights Day is the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). (Representational Image) Human Rights Day is the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). (Representational Image)

Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 every year. It is the day when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

UDHR is a document proclaiming the inalienable rights which everyone is entitled to as a human being, irrespective of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or any other status. It is the most translated document in the world, and is available in over 500 languages.

The theme for the year 2019 is ‘Youth Standing Up for Human Rights’, under which the United Nations aims to celebrate the potential of youth as agents of change, amplify their voices and engage a broad range of global audiences in the promotion and protection of rights.

Youth have been chosen for the campaign led by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) since their participation is essential to achieve sustainable development for all, they play a crucial role in positive change and empowering them to better know and claim their human rights will generate benefits globally.

Human rights and sustainable development are correlated to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the sense that human rights are driven by progress on all SDGs and SDGs are driven by advancements on human rights.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd