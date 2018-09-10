What is Delhi government’s home delivery of public services?

Home delivery of public services: The AAP announced the project in November 2017. Home delivery of public services: The AAP announced the project in November 2017.

The Delhi government has launched its much talked about Home Delivery of Public Services on Monday at 10 am. The project aims to deliver 40 public services at the doorstep in the first phase.

In November 2017, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the government would roll out a scheme wherein 40 public services, including driving licences, caste certificates, new water connections etc. will reach the doorsteps of citizens.

He claimed while announcing the move, “This is ‘home delivery of governance’, which is being done for the first time in the country.”

Sisodia said the AAP government would hire a private agency to implement the decision, adding that no citizen of Delhi would have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme.

Following which, a tussle broke out between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the nitty-gritty of the scheme.

When the L-G returned the Delhi government’s proposal for reconsideration, Sisodia told, “What problem does the L-G have if citizens get government’s services at their doorstep?… Is he doing this to try to protect a corrupt system…”

However, after much ado, the governance project is launching its first phase on Monday with services from seven government departments at a nominal charge.

What is the home delivery of public services?

Availing public services is a time and energy consuming process. Long queues, poor infrastructure, inadequate officials in public departments and multiple visits to government office add to the public’s woes.

The doorstep delivery of public services aims to extend government services beyond counters at a citizens’ residence through ‘Mobile Sahayaks’.

Mobile Sahayaks are facilitators who will visit the applicant’s residence, gather the required details and necessary documents for a nominal fee. They will be equipped with necessary machines such as biometric devices and a camera.

Various certificates such as caste, new water connection, income, driving licence, ration card, change of address in RC and more will be covered under the scheme in the first phase.

What public services are being offered under the home delivery scheme?

Home Delivery of Public Services offers 40 services from seven government departments. They are Revenue Department, Social Welfare Department, Transport Department, Delhi Jal Board, Food and Supplies Department, Labour Department and Department for the Welfare of SC/ST/OBC/Minorities.

The services include Issuance of Caste Certificate, Income Certificate, Registration of Marriage, Delhi Family Benefit Scheme, New water connection, change of address in RC etc.

How to avail home delivery scheme? What is the cost?

To avail the scheme, residents of Delhi need to call 1076 and an executive will visit the citizen’s residence to get the work done. A nominal fee of Rs 50 will be charged for availing the public service at the doorstep.

For example, if a person wants to apply for a driving license, he or she would have to call a designated call centre and give the details. Thereafter, the agency would assign a Mobile Sahayak, who will visit the applicant’s residence and get the required details and documents. However, the applicant will have to visit the MLO office once for a driving test.

Which states are offering home delivery scheme?

The AAP claims that its doorstep delivery scheme is a first of its kind in the world and is a “revolution in governance”.

Kerala has a similar project called Akshaya which was launched back in 2002. Though the project doesn’t deliver services at the doorstep, it offers access to a variety of government services at dedicated centres.

