Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment in New York. (Source: Pixabay) Sonali Bendre is currently undergoing treatment in New York. (Source: Pixabay)

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre on Wednesday revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. Releasing a statement, Sonali, famous for her roles in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Na Ho, said, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

What is high-grade cancer?

According to WebMD, cancer is typically labelled in stages from I to IV, with IV being the most serious. Those broad groups are based on a much more detailed system that includes specific information about the tumour and how it affects the rest of your body.

For most cancers, the stage is a Roman numeral from I to IV, where stage IV (4) is the highest and means the cancer is more advanced than in the lower stages. Sometimes stages are subdivided as well, using letters such as A and B.

In high-grade (poorly differentiated) cancers, the cancer cells look very different from normal cells. High-grade cancers often tend to grow quickly and have a worse outlook so they may need different treatments than low-grade cancers. Whereas in low-grade (well-differentiated) cancers, the cancer cells look a lot like cells from normal tissue. In general, these cancers tend to grow slowly.

Types of staging

Stage 0 means there’s no cancer, only abnormal cells with the potential to become cancer.

Stage I means the cancer is small and only in one area. This is also called early-stage cancer.

Stage II and III mean the cancer is larger and has grown into nearby tissues or lymph nodes.

Stage IV means cancer has spread to other parts of your body. It’s also called advanced or metastatic cancer.

What does cancer stages and grades mean?

According to WebMD, the grade for most cancers is a measure of how abnormal the cancer cells look under the microscope. This is called differentiation. The grade can be important because cancers with more abnormal-looking cells tend to grow and spread faster.

The grade is usually assigned a number. Even when the grade doesn’t affect cancer’s stage, it may still affect the outlook and/or treatment.

Why is cancer staging needed?

According to American Cancer Society, staging is the process of finding out how much cancer is in a person’s body and where it’s located. It’s how the doctor determines the stage of a person’s cancer.

(With inputs from American Cancer Society and WebMD)

