Hantavirus outbreak raises alarm: Here’s all you need to know

Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

Aboard a Dutch cruise ship, MV Hondius, travelling from Argentina towards Spain, were people who were earlier this week infected by the deadly hantavirus. At least seven cases — two laboratory confirmed and five suspected — have been identified so far among the 147 passengers and crew. Three of them died while one is seriously ill. Three others are reporting mild symptoms, the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighted.

The outbreak has revived memories for residents of Spain’s Canary Islands of the quarantines they experienced during the Covid pandemic, Reuters reported. The ship is expected to reach Tenerife on Saturday, where it will dock after Spain agreed to requests from the WHO to receive it despite protests from ⁠the ​local government, the report stated.