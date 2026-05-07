Hantavirus outbreak raises alarm: Here’s all you need to know

Aboard a Dutch cruise ship, MV Hondius, travelling from Argentina towards Spain, were people who were earlier this week infected by the deadly hantavirus. At least seven cases — two laboratory confirmed and five suspected — have been identified so far among the 147 passengers and crew. Three of them died while one is seriously ill. Three others are reporting mild symptoms, the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlighted.
The outbreak has revived memories for residents of Spain’s Canary Islands of the quarantines they experienced during the Covid pandemic, Reuters reported. The ship is expected to reach Tenerife on Saturday, where it will dock after Spain agreed to requests from the WHO to receive it despite protests from the local government, the report stated.
Although the hantavirus cases have created a global concern, the global health agency said that at this stage the “overall public health risk remains low”.
What is hantavirus? How did the outbreak happen? Here’s all you need to know
Hantavirus is a family of rodent-borne viruses that has the potential to cause serious illness and death in humans. However, the virus-carrying rats and other rodents do not fall ill to the virus.
The virus has been named after the Hantan River in South Korea.
Human beings can be infected by hantavirus primarily through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces. It is also possible to catch the infection by breathing air that contains viral particles stirred up from these droppings, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
These viruses are generally not known to spread between people, however, some transmission was recorded for the Andes strain, found in Argentina and Chile.
Yes, sporadic hantavirus cases were recorded in India in the early 2000s. At least 28 cases were reported in a multi-institutional study from 2008 among patients who were suffering from chronic kidney disease, warehouse workers, and those from the Irula tribe in Tamil Nadu who used to catch snakes and rats.
Symptoms include flu-like conditions within one to eight weeks after exposure to the hantavirus. It may include fatigue, fever, and muscle aches early on.
As the disease progresses, the affected person may experience respiratory difficulties such as shortness of breath and chest tightness as the lungs fill with fluid.
It advances in phases, with low blood pressure, renal failure and internal bleeding becoming likely.
While there is no known cure or treatment for HPS, early detection and treatment are crucial, and some antivirals do help manage the symptoms.
Patients with severe breathing difficulties may also need respiratory support like a breathing tube, while dialysis may become necessary as the disease advances.
People living in hantavirus-prone regions should avoid contact with rodent fluids, droppings and nesting materials.
Cleaning of areas where rats are known to inhabit is recommended.
Experts have attributed the recent outbreak of hantavirus to climate change in Argentina. In recent years, Argentina has endured a historic drought. At the same time, it also had bouts of unexpectedly intense rainfall. This climate variability has created conditions, allowing hantavirus to flourish, according to experts.
“When precipitation increases, food availability increases, rodent populations grow, and if there are infected rodents, the chance of transmission between rodents — and eventually to humans — also increases,” a genetics professor at the National University of Córdoba and a researcher at state science body CONICET explained, Reuters quoted.
One of the crucial next steps for the country is to determine the source of the deadly outbreak.
The nation, where the cruise to Antarctica departed, has been consistently ranked by the WHO as reporting the highest incidence of the rare, rodent-borne disease in Latin America.
The United States is closely monitoring the situation with US travelers aboard the luxury cruise ship, the CDC has said, Reuters noted.
It, however, added that the risk to the American public is extremely low at this time.
After waiting off Cape Verde for three days, the ship is headed to the Canary Islands, where Spain said it would accept it, an AP report stated.
People on board are from Britain, the United States, Spain, Netherlands, Germany and over a dozen other countries.
Passengers and crew have been isolated in cabins with “physical distancing,” WHO informed, in a lockdown reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP)