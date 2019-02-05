What is GSAT-31 satellite?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its 40th communication satellite GSAT-31 by an Ariane 5 rocket on Wednesday from the spaceport in French Guiana on February 6.

What is the GSAT-31 communication satellite?

With a mission life of 15 years, the GSAT-31 will aim to provide continuity to operational services on some of the in-orbit satellites and augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in Geostationary Orbit. Weighing around 2,535 kg, the satellite provides Indian mainland and island coverage.

What purpose will it be used for?

As per ISRO, the GSAT-31 will be used for supporting VSAT networks, television uplinks, digital satellite news gathering, DTH television services, cellular back haul connectivity and many such applications. It will also provide wide beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic region comprising vast swathes of the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean using wideband transponder. Besides, two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted for ground tracking purpose.

From where will it be launched?

The GSAT-31 is scheduled for launch onboard the Ariane-5 (VA247) from Kourou in French Guiana.