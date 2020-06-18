PM to launch Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan for returnee migrants on June 20; its key points

GKRA is a campaign to “empower and provide livelihood opportunities” to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens GKRA is a campaign to “empower and provide livelihood opportunities” to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday, June 20, launch a Rs 50,000-crore employment scheme or campaign for migrant workers who have returned to their home states during the coronavirus lockdown. The scheme, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA), will be launched through a video conference from Khagaria district’s Telihar village in Bihar on June 20.

According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the aim of this campaign is to bring convergence and frontload the money.

“The key thing is it is directly tying up with all the migrant workers who have reached their districts…all of them are going to result in asset creation,” Sitharaman said while addressing a curtain raiser press conference.

The move has come at a time when lakhs of migrants have returned to villages in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the need for employment having gone up drastically in rural areas.

Here’s all you need to know about Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan (GKRA)

*GKRA is a campaign that the Centre is set to launch to “empower and provide livelihood opportunities” to the returnee migrant workers and rural citizens.

* It is a 125-day campaign involving implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand.

* GKRA will primarily focus on six states where maximum migrant workers have returned. A total of 116 districts across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 aspirational districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers.

*According to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, the workers will help build gram panchayat bhawans and anganwadi centres, national highway works, railway works and water conservation projects, among others across six states.

