What is Engineer’s Day?

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Visvesvaraya had studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras A Bharat Ratna awardee, Visvesvaraya had studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras

From the invention of the wheel in ancient history to the modern day drones, engineering constructs have provided the vital push for the progress of human technology. Taking note of how important engineers are for the growth of nations, countries around the world celebrate the Engineer’s Day.

While Russia celebrates it on December 22, Mexico on July 1 and Italy on June 15, India has marked September 15 as the National Engineer’s Day. This is because to appreciate the contributions of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who was born on September 15, 1861 in a village called Muddenahalli in Karnataka.

A Bharat Ratna awardee, Visvesvaraya had studied Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Madras and pursued civil engineering at College of Science in Pune.

He later patented and installed an irrigation system with water floodgates at the Khadakvasla reservoir near Pune to raise the food supply level and storage to the highest levels. This was also installed at Gwalior’s Tigra Dam and Mysuru’s Krishnaraja Sagara (KRS) dam, the latter of which created one of the largest reservoirs in Asia at the time.

Visvesvaraya was not only known for his contributions in the field of engineering but was also called the “ precursor of economic planning in India”, according to the Institution of Engineers India (IEI). It stated that he is best known for his discourse “Planned Economy for India and Reconstructing India” which is the first of its kind to describe the country’s planning efforts.

In 1915, while serving as the Diwan of Mysore, he was knighted as a commander of the British Indian empire by King George V. He received the Bharat Ratna in 1955, became a member of the London Institution of Civil Engineers before he was awarded a fellowship by the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore.

This eminent engineer passed away in 1962, leaving the world with his beneficial contributions. His memorial stands at Muddenahalli, which is managed by the Visvesvaraya National Memorial Trust as his name lives on through various universities including Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi.

For all the latest What Is News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd