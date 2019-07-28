What is Australian Hay Fever?

Australian Hay Fever, also known as Allergic rhinitis, is one of the most common allergic disorder affecting one in every five people in Australia and New Zealand.

Despite its given name, allergic rhinitis is neither caused by hay or result in a fever.

It usually occurs after the nose or eyes of a person comes in contact with environmental allergens, such as pollens, dust mite, moulds and animal hair. Pollens from grasses are also amongst the most common causes.

The allergic conditions can result in a significant impact on sleep, concentration, learning and daily function. Its immediate symptoms include runny nose, sneezing, watery eyes, snoring, fatigue, headache and throat infection.

Australian Hay Fever is commonly treated through medications that include antihistamines, decongestants, nasal sprays and Bronchodilators.

The disorder most commonly affects people between 20-40 years of age.