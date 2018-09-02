The luxury boat was launched by CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: Twitter/VikasMalviya) The luxury boat was launched by CM Yogi Adityanath. (Source: Twitter/VikasMalviya)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched Alaknanda, a five-star luxury cruise, from the Khirkiya ghat in Varanasi. The new service will enhance the experience of tourists and locals visiting some of the famous and oldest ghats in the temple city.

What is Alaknanda luxury cruise tourist boat?

It is the first of its kind luxury boat in Varanasi which is developed at a cost of Rs 1 crore by a Kolkata-based company. The double-decker luxury cruise will be operated by the Nordic Cruise Line. The boat can accommodate a total of 90 passengers. The second deck has a restaurant from where people can enjoy the open view.

The boat has a space of 2000 sq-feet and the lower deck of the luxury cruise is air-conditioned. According to reports, the cost of a trip aboard the luxury boat will be around Rs 750. As part of safety provisions onboard, the boat is equipped with life jackets and the passengers will be under the supervision of lifeguards. A lifeboat for emergency situations has also been tugged to the cruise. The organisers have made it clear that the cruise boat can also be used for hosting parties and corporate events as the boat has been furnished with audio-visual systems.

The luxury boat, which has a 450 HP engine, will be currently operated between Assighat and Rajghat in the Varanasi. The tourism department in UP is planning to introduce more such boats in the waters of Ganga in future.

