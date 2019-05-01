Toggle Menu
What is Akshay Tritiya?https://indianexpress.com/article/what-is/what-is-akshay-tritiya-5704758/

What is Akshay Tritiya?

This day is considered to be very auspicious, people buy gold and undertake new activities like building houses or starting a new business.

What is Akshay Tritiya, Akshay Tritiya, Akshay Tritiya celebrated, Akshay Tritiya on May 7, may 7 Akshay Tritiya, Akshay Tritiya news
Akshaya Tritiya 2018: Many consider this an auspicious day to buy gold. (Source: Pixabay/ Representational)

Akshay Tritiya is a popular festival celebrated predominantly among Hindus and Jains. As per Hindus, who follow the lunisolar calendar, it falls on the third day of the lunar cycle of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. This year, Akshay Tritiya falls on May 7.

According to astrology, Akshaya Tritiya is considered as the day when the lines of destiny or fate change and, hence, people pray to the deities to seek their blessings.

It is believed that any initiative made on this day or anything bought on this day is considered to bring good fortune. Therefore, people buy gold and undertake new activities such as building houses or starting a new business on Akshay Tritiya. It’s also one of the most popular days to plan weddings and engagements. People observe fast and carry out charity work too.

As per folklore, it is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Parasurama and is also known as Parasurama Jayanti. According to Jain belief, on this day the first tirthankara Rishabhdeva ended his year-long asceticism and they refer to this festival as Varshi Tapa.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 What is Yeti?
2 National Towheeth Jamaath, the group suspected to be behind Sri Lanka blasts: All you need to know
3 What is happening in Libya?