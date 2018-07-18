The no-confidence motions against the NDA government moved by the YSR Congress and the TDP separately during the Budget session of Parliament could not be taken up as vociferous protests in the House over various issues had led to repeated adjournments. (Express Photo) The no-confidence motions against the NDA government moved by the YSR Congress and the TDP separately during the Budget session of Parliament could not be taken up as vociferous protests in the House over various issues had led to repeated adjournments. (Express Photo)

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties against the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Discussions on the no-confidence motion against the government are likely to be taken up on Friday in Lok Sabha and on Monday in Rajya Sabha.

What is a no-confidence motion?

A government can function only when it has majority support in the Lok Sabha. The party can remain in power when it shows its strength through a floor test which is primarily taken to know whether the executive enjoys the confidence of the legislature. If any member of the House feels that the government in power does not have a majority then he/she can move a no-confidence motion. If the motion is accepted, then the party in power has to prove its majority in the House. The member need not give a reason for moving the no-confidence motion.

How it works?

A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the House. It can be moved only in the Lok Sabha and not Rajya Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House. A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and accordingly, the Speaker will announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. Otherwise, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion will be informed about it.

If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, then the government of the day has to resign.

