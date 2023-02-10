What is Operation Dost, India’s humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey?

With the earthquake in Turkey and Syria killing over 21,000 people and resulting in the mass destruction of property, India has launched ‘Operation Dost’ to extend humanitarian aid to Turkey.

Under Operation Dost, India has sent search and rescue teams, mainly three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a field hospital, materials, medicines, and equipment to Turkey and Syria. Seven four-wheeled vehicles and trucks, apart from four canines, were sent along with the three teams that were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 heavy lift aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad to the Adana airport in Turkey.

On February 8, India despatched relief materials in another aircraft to Turkey. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took to Twitter to provide an update on the relief work done by India in Turkey. “The army field hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay, Turkiye has started functioning with running Medical, Surgical & Emergency Wards; X-Ray Lab & Medical Store. @adgpi team will work 24 x 7 to provide relief to the affected people. #OperationDost,” Jaishankar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India firmly stood with the people of Turkey. He tweeted, “Our teams are working day and night as a part of ‘Operation Dost.’ They will keep giving their best to ensure maximum lives and property are saved. In this critical time, India stands firmly with the people of Türkiye”.

What does Operation Dost do?

📌 At present, there are four teams of the NDRF of more than 150 specially trained personnel, along with dog squads, specialised equipment, vehicles, and other supplies. “Their equipment allows for detection, location, access, and rescue of people trapped under collapsed structures,” the MEA said. The NDRF is working to extricate live victims from under the rubble and providing first-aid to the injured, before handing them over to medical response authorities.

📌 In addition, personnel and equipment have been sent to set up a 30-bed self-sustained field hospital of the Indian Army. This includes a team of 99 specially-trained personnel with essential medicines, advanced equipment, vehicles, and ambulances. The MEA said the hospital will provide a fully functional operation theatre, and facilities such as X-rays, and ventilators among others.

📌 On Thursday, the NDRF successfully rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep. “Standing with Turkiye in this natural calamity. India’s @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted along with a video of the girl and how she was rescued.

📌 NDRF is using chip and stone cutters to breach fallen concrete slabs and other infrastructure and has deep radars that pick up feeble sounds like the heartbeat or sound of a person, PTI reported. The teams on the ground have quickly deployed antenna and satellite phones for communication.

📌 Asked about sending aid to Syria when the country has been under US sanctions, Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said that India is following the G20 mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, PTI reported. “Sanctions don’t cover such humanitarian assistance,” he said.

📌 The Syrian Embassy in India has also issued an appeal seeking help. “Syria has been struck by a massive earthquake with 7.7 magnitudes on Richter scale, which led to hundreds of death and thousands of injuries. Many buildings collapsed and people are still trapped under the debris. The Syrian government mobilised all its forces to meet the challenges and reach to the affected victims, providing them with shelter and essential supplies,” it said in its appeal issued in a statement, PTI reported.