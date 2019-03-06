One Nation One Card: All you need to know about India’s first common mobility card

The One Nation One Card launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday is the first National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that will enable people to pay multiple kinds of transport charges, including metro services and toll tax, across the country and withdraw money from the same card.

RuPay Contactless Card with NCMC is now available with almost 25+ large banks as debit, credit or prepaid. With this launch, RuPay fulfils the promise of One Nation One Card as the same bank issued debit/credit card can be used for many payments including Transit like Metros. pic.twitter.com/YJU9LSDTCs — RuPay (@RuPay_npci) March 4, 2019

All you need to know

* The RuPay Contactless Card with NCMC is now available with almost 25 banks, including SBI and PNB as debit, credit or prepaid cards. You will have to contact your bank to get the RuPay card.

* NCMC cards are issued from banks on debit/credit/pre-paid card product platform. A customer may use this single card for making payments across all segments including metro, bus, suburban railways, toll, parking, smart city and retail shopping.

* The card can also be issued from PayTm Payments Bank.

* Dubbed as ‘One Nation One Card’, the inter-operable transport card would allow the holders to even withdraw money apart from the payment options.

* The card is supported by Automatic Fare Collection Gate ‘Swagat’ and an Open Loop Automatic Fare Collection System ‘Sweekar’, launched by PM Modi under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. AFC System (gates, readers/validators, backend infrastructure etc.) is the core of any transit operator to automate the fare collection process. Till now, AFC systems deployed at various Metros are from foreign players.

* In order to showcase the entire NCMC ecosystem for digital fare collection, the complete AFC system has been deployed in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at a few stations for field trial purpose. Under this pilot, NCMC compliant gates have been deployed at various stations of DMRC and cards have been issued by multiple banks to the users, the official press release said.