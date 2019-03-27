What is Mission Shakti — ASAT?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday addressed the nation to declare the success of Mission Shakti, India’s first test of an anti-satellite weapon. With this, India becomes the fourth country, after US, China and Russia, with the capability to destroy a low-orbit satellite and thus establish itself as a space power.

The team of scientists were able to accomplish this feat within a span of 3 minutes and PM Modi in his address claimed it to be a ‘proud moment’ for Indians. Mission Shakti has ensured that it secures a place in the space power league.

“A-SAT missile will give new strength to India’s space prog. I assure international community that our capability won’t be used against anyone but is purely India’s defence initiative for its security. We’re against arms raised in space. This test won’t breach any internationall law or treaties,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister Narendra added, “Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc.”

PM Modi had urged everyone to tune into his address between 11:45 am and 12 noon where he shared details about today’s mission through social media, television and radio.

The DRDO, in February 2010, had announced that India was developing necessary technology to produce a weapon to destroy enemy satellites in space.