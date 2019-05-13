What is ISRO’s RISAT satellite series?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday said the PSLV-C46, on its 48th mission, would launch radar-imaging earth observation satellite RISAT-2B on May 22.

Radar Imaging Satellite or RISAT is a series of Indian radar imaging reconnaissance satellites built by ISRO. The latest RISAT satellite will be placed into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees, the Indian space agency said in a statement.

India had in April 2009 launched RISAT-2, the first of the series to reach orbit. It was bought from Israel for USD 110 million largely for surveillance purposes. This Satellite enhanced ISRO’s capability for Disaster Management applications.

In 2012, ISRO then launched what was India’s first indigenous all-weather radar imaging satellite, known as RISAT-1. With a 160 x 4 Mbit/s data handling system and 50 Newton-meter-second reaction wheels, the satellite provides all-weather surveillance using synthetic aperture radars (SAR).

Till its launch, India depended on images from a Canadian satellite as existing domestic remote sensing spacecraft cannot take pictures of the earth during cloud cover.