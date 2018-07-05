Available for the Indian citizens, the cloud-based platform allows 10MB of free space to store documents issued by government agencies and minimize the usage of physical documents. Available for the Indian citizens, the cloud-based platform allows 10MB of free space to store documents issued by government agencies and minimize the usage of physical documents.

The Indian Railways has announced that it will now accept soft copies of Aadhaar and driving licence available on DigiLocker as identity proofs for those travelling by train. “If a passenger shows Aadhaar or driving licence from the ‘issued documents’ section by logging into his DigiLocker account, the same should be considered as valid proof of identity,” the order said. It has, however, clarified that the documents uploaded by the passenger himself that is the documents in the ‘uploaded documents’ section will not be considered as a valid proof of identity.

Here is all you need to know about DigiLocker and a step-by-step guide on how to open an account and upload your documents

What is DigiLocker?

Launched under Modi government’s flagship ‘Digital India’ campaign, DigiLocker is a digital locker service that enables users to store their certain official documents on the cloud. Available for the Indian citizens, the cloud-based platform allows 10MB of free space to store documents issued by government agencies and minimise the usage of physical documents. The users can easily upload and share the documents with any registered agency or department.

How can you sign-up for DigiLocker?

Users need to possess an Aadhaar card to use DigiLocker. For first time users, a one-time password will be sent on the Aadhaar-registered mobile number. The OTP along with a valid Aadhaar Card number should be used for the log-in. For later log-ins, the user can set their own password or link the account to Facebook or Google logins.

#DigiLockerFAQ | When in doubt, read our FAQs to get a straight clarity on various @_DigitalIndia India services.@digilocker_ind pic.twitter.com/C6bce0hUWC — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) April 21, 2018

How can you upload documents in DigiLocker?

* Log-in into your DigiLocker account using the username and password that you had initially set.

* Click the upload icon to start uploading a document. Locate the file on your system and start uploading

* To assign a document type to your uploaded file, click ‘select doc type’. This will show a pop up with a drop-down selection of various document types. Choose the appropriate document type and click ‘save’.

* Only files in pdf, jpeg and png format can be uploaded.

What are ‘issued documents’ and ‘uploaded documents’?

There are two types of official records that can be used in DigiLocker. Issued documents are the documents that are directly pulled into your DigiLocker account from registered government departments and agencies. A number of documents can be downloaded in the app from various authorities such as Aadhaar, PAN, driving license, vehicle registration number, LPG connection subscription vouchers, ICSE certificates, etc. to name a few.

Uploaded documents are those that the user can manually add to their account.

@digilocker_ind will minimize the usage of physical documents, certificates, & make life easier for students by providing on spot verification for authenticity. Open your #DigiLocker account at https://t.co/W1NKYscoHS #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/sQRl2TzUZe — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) March 9, 2018

How to download driving licence in your DigiLocker account?

* Login to the DigiLocker account.

* On the left-hand side, click on ‘issued documents’.

* The message shows a hyperlink on ‘Pull documents’. Click on that

* Select ‘Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways’

* Click ‘Driving Licence’

* You can search your licence by entering your licence number

* The document will be fetched once you give your consent

How to download Aadhaar Card in your DigiLocker account?

* Login to the DigiLocker account

* A dialog box appears which reads ‘Get your eAadhaar’

* Get the OTP on your mobile number. Once you enter the OTP you can download the card in your account

