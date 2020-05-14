Cyclone Amphan: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm by May 16

Cyclone Amphan: The weather alert stated that the low-pressure area is ‘very likely’ to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and “further intensify into a cyclonic storm” over the same region by 5:30 pm on May 16. Cyclone Amphan: The weather alert stated that the low-pressure area is ‘very likely’ to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and “further intensify into a cyclonic storm” over the same region by 5:30 pm on May 16.

Cyclone Amphan alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a cyclone alert for the Indian coastline across the Bay of Bengal as a low-pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea.

“Yesterday’s low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea lay as a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

The low-pressure area is “very likely” to concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal on May 15 and “further intensify into a cyclonic storm” over the same region by 5:30 pm on May 16, the IMD bulletin further said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards initially till 17th and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards north Bay of Bengal during May 18-19,” it added.

Not a cyclone as of now

The low-pressure area that is looming the Bay of Bengal is not a cyclone as of now but it is expected to intensify into one in a couple of days. The IMD expects it move to the North-West (initially approaching the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts) but later re-curve to the North-North-East (generally towards Bangladesh-Myanmar).

Weather predictions in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha, and Bengal

Light to moderate rainfall at most places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 15 and 16. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is also likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on these two days. Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at a few places on May 18 and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places on May 19. Coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at a few places on 19th and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over gangetic West Bengal on 20th.

Warning to fishermen

The fishermen are advised not to venture into south and central Bay of Bengal from May 15, the IMD said in a release. Those who are out at sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by May 15. Also, fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast on 18th and into north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from 18th onwards. Those who are out at Sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts by 17th May

