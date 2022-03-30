Payal Rohatgi’s fiance Sangram Singh on her revelation about doing ‘vashikaran puja’ to resurrect career: ‘She was naïve, got swayed’

Lock Upp contestant Payal Rohatgi recently talked about how at one point in her life she used black magic to resurrect her career. Her comment left everyone, including the host of the show Kangana Ranaut, amused. Kangana even joked, “Sangram must also be thinking that do I really love Payal or am I under the spell of some tantrik.” But Payal’s fiance and wrestler Sangram Singh, recently said that when Payal got struck with a ‘fraud’ tantrik, she was ‘naive’.

In a recent interaction with The Times of India, Sangram shared how Payal doesn’t believe in any such superstitions but got involved on the advice of an elder person in the family. Clarifying that his fiancee has achieved everything in life because of her hard work, he said, “If you work hard, no one can stop you from growing in life. She was naive and got swayed by someone at that point.”

The same tantrik, who promised Payal a successful career after performing certain rituals, also told her Sangram is not the right life partner for her. But Sangram met him and told him “You do not know your future, how do you predict others.” After this, he stopped Payal from visiting that ‘tantrik’ and following his suggestions.

Payal and Sangram have been engaged for almost 11 years now. A few days back, the wrestler had tweeted the details of his wedding. He wrote on Twitter, “Payal is very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live like in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all.”