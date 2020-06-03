Cyclone Nisarga crosses Alibag, to weaken in 6 hours

The severe cyclone is set to weaken into a cyclone over the next six hours. The severe cyclone is set to weaken into a cyclone over the next six hours.

Nearly two hours post the commencement of its landfall, the centre of Cyclone Nisarga has crossed Alibag around 1.30pm on Wednesday. The wind speed at the centre of the cyclone is 90 – 100 km / hr, gusting to 110 km /hr.

However, as the rear part of the cyclone wall still remains over the sea, the landfall will continue during the next one hour. At present, the storm lay 80km south-southeast of Mumbai.

Follow cyclone LIVE updates

Wind speed in Mumbai and neighbourhood has picked up over the last one hour, with IMD’s Colaba observatory recording wind speeds touching 50 km/hr.

