Weather Updates today: Orange alert for Mumbai; heavy rainfall in MP, Goa

Marathwada, the epicentre of drought in the state, has so far received 36 per cent excess rainfall than the average between June 1 and August 19. (File)

Under the influence of an active monsoon trough, widespread showers are likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Konkan Saturday, and over Rajasthan and Gujarat from August 22 to 24, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rainfall activity is said to increase over east and adjoining central India from August 24 due to the formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is also likely to cause heavy showers in Odisha from August 24 to 26, and very heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on August 26. Heavy rains had led to waterlogging in low lying areas in Odisha, Uttarakhand and Gujarat on Friday.

IMD has issued an “orange alert” for Mumbai, Thane and Konkan region for Saturday.

Due to the well-marked low pressure on East MP and associated cyclonic circulation, Konkan region and ghat (upland) areas of central Maharashtra are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. “Orange alert is being issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for next 24 hours,” IMD Senior Director (Mumbai) Shubhangi Bhute was quoted as saying by PTI.

The MeT department has warned of heavy rain in south Bengal, especially in the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.

