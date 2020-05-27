Weather updates, May 27: Heatwave to continue for next few days in north

The India Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted that the present wave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India, Central India and interior parts of eastern India during the next 24 hours. (Representational Image) The India Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted that the present wave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India, Central India and interior parts of eastern India during the next 24 hours. (Representational Image)

Weather Today, 27 May 2020: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday predicted that the present wave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India, Central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India during the next 24 hours.

In its daily weather forecast, the weather agency predicted that isolated heatwave is likely at many places over Vidarbha during the next 24 hours. A few places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and isolated places over Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh will also experience the same during that period. IMD said that isolated heatwave conditions are also likely at Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra over the next 2-3 days.

According to the bulletin, likely rain due to western disturbance on May 28-29 will cause reduction in maximum temperatures over the plains of north India. Maximum temperatures over the plains of north India are expected to recede from May 28 onwards, with substantial reduction in heatwave conditions from May 29.

Due to strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya during the next 4-5 days. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rain during the next 5 days. IMD has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over parts of south peninsular India during May 27-30.

Rain/thundershowers were observed on Tuesday evening at most places over Arunchal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gigilt-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Uttarkhand and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

