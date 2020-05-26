Weather updates, May 26: North India reels under heatwave, rainfall likely in Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist over plains of northwest India, Central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India till May 28. (File photo) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist over plains of northwest India, Central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India till May 28. (File photo)

Weather Today, 26 May 2020: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said that heatwave conditions are likely to persist over plains of northwest India, Central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India till May 28.

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Punjab, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Marathwada, interior Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to experience heatwave conditions during the next 2-3 days.

The weather agency forecast that maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards and favourable reduction in heat wave conditions is likely from May 29.

Churu in West Rajasthan reported the highest temperature of 47.5 degrees Celcius yesterday.

Strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India is likely to result in heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over parts of northeastern states (Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh), and over adjoining parts of east India from May 26- May 28. South peninsular India is expected to receive heavy rain between May 27 and May 29.

On Monday, maximum temperatures were above normal at most places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha, many places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, at a few places in Telangana and at isloated places in Odisha. Above normal temperatures were reported at most places in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gigit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Rayalseema, at many places over Chhattisgarh and coastal and north interior Karnataka. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, however, recorded temperatures below normal, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh had tempertures below normal while isolated places over Kerala and Mahe reported below normal temperatures yesterday.

