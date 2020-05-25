Weather updates, May 25: IMD issues red, orange heat wave alerts for several parts of north India

A man bathes to cool himself on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) A man bathes to cool himself on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a “red” alert for heatwave in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. It advised taking extreme care for vulnerable people, including infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases. The “red” warning is in place for two days, Monday and Tuesday.

IMD has four colour-coded messages — green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme weather situations. A red colour warning means there is a high chance of developing heat-related illnesses and heat strokes in people of all ages, said the IMD.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for heatwave for east Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre, told the PTI. He warned that temperatures could hit 47 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next two-three days. This is also for the first time this summer that a red warning has been issued for heatwave, Srivastava said.

Nagpur Sonegaon (Vidarbha region) recorded the highest temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Apart from this, places in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, East Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh saw more than 3 degrees Celsius rise in temperature.

Isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy rainfall within the next five days, as per predictions by the predictions by IMD. Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will also see heavy showers, the weather agency said.

Delhi on Sunday witnessed the hottest day of the season on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 46 degree Celcius mark.

Meanwhile, Bengal Home Department on Sunday said power had been restored in several areas of Kolkata. However, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation pinned the blame on Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation, which provides power to residents of Kolkata and Howrah, for not being able to restore power supply.

The government added that most water and drainage pumping stations had also been operational.

The department said the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) had restored power in major parts of the following areas, including Garia, Bansdroni, Kestopur, Baguihati, Teghoria, Salt Lake, New Town, Barasat, Tamluk, Egra, Contai, Krishnagar, Santipur, Ranghat, Gayespur and Kalyani.

