Weather updates, May 24: Heat wave likely in north India; heavy rainfall in northeastern states

Weather Forecast Today, May 24: Isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience heavy rainfall within the next five days, as per predictions by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will also see heavy showers, the weather agency said on Sunday.

Heat wave conditions are likely in a few pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Marathwada, Rayasaleema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Chhatisgarh. A severe heat wave is likely to be observed in isolated parts of Rajasthan, the IMD further said in its daily bulletin.

A heatwave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions, according to the IMD.

Delhi witnessed the hottest day of the season on Saturday, with the mercury crossing the 46 degree Celcius mark.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely in parts of Telangana on Monday. States in the northeast as well as Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are likely to experience lightning today.

Citing strong surface wind speeds which are likely to reach 45-55 kmph over the Southwest Arabian Sea, the IMD advised fishermen not venture into this area.

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked for more time to restore electricity in parts of the state where electricity and telephone lines were destroyed when Cyclone Amphan tore through West Bengal and Odisha earlier this week. Hundreds of residents across Kolkata took to the streets to protest against the government’s response to the devastation caused by the cyclone. At least 86 people died after the cyclone made landfall on Wednesday.