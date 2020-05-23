Weather updates, May 23: IMD predicts heat wave over Rajasthan, MP, Telangana till May 25

Cyclone Amphan: Residents salvage their belongings from the rubble of a damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas district, in West Bengal. (Reuters) Cyclone Amphan: Residents salvage their belongings from the rubble of a damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in South 24 Parganas district, in West Bengal. (Reuters)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalseema, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is considered if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for Plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for Hilly regions. “This is the first heatwave of the current season covering such a large geographical area. Heatwave conditions will prevail till May 25,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday did an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal and Odisha and announced advance financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively, for the two states.

Authorities and rescue teams, meanwhile, continued with their restoration work across districts, especially in the capital city Kolkata and in the south, areas that have been worst hit by the cyclonic storm. Roads and electricity remained cut off in large parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata on Thursday. According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, about 5,000 trees have fallen across the city while hundreds of electricity poles have been damaged.

Cyclone Cyclone Amphan : NDRF personnel at work in West Bengal on Thursday. (Twitter/NDRF)

Meanwhile, announcing the setting up of a Rs 1,000-crore fund for relief and rehabilitation following Amphan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of each of those who died.

The cyclone, which weakened into a depression on Friday, was further reduced to a well-marked low pressure area over North Bangladesh and the neighbouring area. “It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a low pressure area during next 12 hours,” the India Meterological Department (IMD) has said.

Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Over 5,000 trees, hundreds of lamp posts and traffic signals were uprooted. (Twitter/NDRF) Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Over 5,000 trees, hundreds of lamp posts and traffic signals were uprooted. (Twitter/NDRF)

Cyclone Amphan is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila which slammed southern Bangladesh and eastern India in 2009, the United Nations has said. “The UN Country Team in India reported that Cyclone Amphan, which caused widespread damage around Calcutta is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009,” the UN said in a news report.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd