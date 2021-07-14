Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana

The Met department Wednesday issued a warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across different parts of the country. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan and Goa over the next three days and over Maharashtra and Telangana today. Whereas, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast, adjoining inland areas during the next three days. Click here for Live updates

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh and an east-west shear zone runs across central parts of the country. Heavy rainfall over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and isolated extremely heavy falls over Telangana is likely during the next 24 hours.

The IMD states under the influence of moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, there are chances of rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region during the next four to five days. Rainfall over the plains of Northwest India during the next two to three days is also expected.

Issuing a warning about thunderstorms, the Met Department stated thunderstorms with lightning are expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Kutch region during the next 24 hours. The report added that this may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.