Three days since onset, monsoon covers Maharashtra

Three days since its arrival over southern Maharashtra, the Southwest monsoon has covered the entire State on Sunday. As per the new monsoon onset dates classified by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal date for monsoon to cover the State is between June 10 – June 15.

Widespread rainfall along with heavy showers at isolated places are likely in Goa and Konkan region during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

In rest of the country, the Southwest Monsoon is set to further advance into some more parts of Chhattisgarh,Jharkhand. Bihar and some parts of southern Gujarat and southern Madhya Pradesh, IMD’s daily bulletin read.

Thunderstorms and rain would occur in districts of Chandausi and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. At isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind reaching the speed of 30 to 40 kmph is very likely.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over northeast & adjoining east India during next 4-5 days.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, there is a possibility of light rain with winds of up to 40 kmph. Due to this the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 39 and 30 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The national capital region is likely to witness a heat wave till June 15, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department.

On the other hand, West Rajasthan will oversee heatwave conditions in some places today. These conditions are likely to persist till the next 4 to 5 days.

No significant change in the maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during the next 3 days.

