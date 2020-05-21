Weather Today, May 21, 2020: Cyclone Amphan to weaken into deep depression in 2-3 hrs; IMD predicts heatwave in Gujarat, MP

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury) Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday. (Express photo by Shantanu Chowdhury)

Weather Forecast Today, May 21, 2020: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that severe cyclonic storm Amphan over Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 30 km/ph during the past six hours and it is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a deep depression during the next three hours and into a depression during subsequent six hours.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal areas of West Bengal at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday, killing at least 10 people, and leaving a trail of destruction behind. The cyclone hit the state at a time when it is already struggling to fight the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

In its daily bulletin, the weather body said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Western Assam and Meghalaya and heavy at other northeastern states during the next 24 hours. IMD has also predicted a Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squall at isolated places in Bihar and lightning and gusty winds over Lakshadweep, and Kerala.

Coming to the heatwave, maximum temperatures are very likely to rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees Celcius over plains of Northwest, central and western India during the next 2-3 days. However, it is likely to fall by 3 to 5 degrees Celcius over eastern states in the next 24 hours and significantly rise by 4-5 degrees Celcius thereafter. Also, no significant change in maximum temperatures has been predicted over rest parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

A heatwave is likely to occur over Gujarat on Thursday and over West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha from May 21 to May 24. The IMD has also predicted heatwave over Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalseema during May 22-24 and over Uttar Pradesh during May 23-24.

