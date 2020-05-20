Weather Today, May 20, 2020: Cyclone Amphan to make landfall today, maximum temperatures to rise over next few days

A man drives a two-wheeler in Digha, West Bengal. (Express Photo by Santanu Chowdhury) A man drives a two-wheeler in Digha, West Bengal. (Express Photo by Santanu Chowdhury)

Weather Forecast Today, May 20, 2020: The India Meteorological Department said that the Cyclone ‘Amphan’ lay centered over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 155km south-southeast of Paradip, Odisha, 280 km south of Digha, West Bengal at 5:30 am on Wednesday. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya islands during afternoon to evening hours today with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph.

North Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and northeastern states are likely to experience fairly widespread rain accompanied by thundershowers during the next 2-3 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely in Gangetic West Bengal today.

In its daily bulletin, the weather agency said that maximum temperatures will vary in the range of normal to below normal in most parts of the country. However, temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2-4 degrees Celsius over plains of Northwest, Central and West India during the next 3-4 days due to likely northwesterly winds and dry weather over most parts of northwest, central and west India. Peninsular India is also likely to experience higher temperatures from tomorrow onwards.

Heat wave is likely to occur over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Rajasthan over the next 3-4 days. Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are likely to experience heat wave during May 21-23, Gujarat from May 20-21, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalseema during May 22-23.

Rain/thundershowers were observed at most places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal yesterday.

