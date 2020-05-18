Weather Today, May 18, 2020: Southwest monsoon advances into Bay of Bengal; cyclone ‘Amphan’ to intensify into Super Cyclonic Storm

Weather Today: A man is silhoutted as dark clouds hover over the sky in the background, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Kochi, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5. (PTI Photo) Weather Today: A man is silhoutted as dark clouds hover over the sky in the background, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Kochi, Sunday, May 17, 2020. The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today, May 18, 2020: The India Meteorological Department Monday said that the Extremely Severe Cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is very likely to intensify further into a Super Cyclonic Storm over the next 12 hours. It is expected to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) during afternoon/evening of May 20 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum speed of 155-165 kmph. The storm lay centred over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal at 5:30 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea. It is likely to further advance into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two days.

Follow Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates

Heat wave is very likely to occur in Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Madhya Pradesh from May 19-21 and over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on May 21 and 22.

Most places over Lakshadweep, a few places in Kerala and Mahe, isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal received rain/thundershowers yesterday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Weather News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd