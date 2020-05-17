Weather Today, May 17, 2020: Cyclone Amphan to intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm, rain likely in south India

The IMD Sunday said that the cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next six hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours. (File photo) The IMD Sunday said that the cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next six hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours. (File photo)

Weather Today, May 17, 2020: The India Meteorological department (IMD) Sunday said that the cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the next six hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours. The storm over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 6 kmph in the past 6 hours. During the next 24 hours, it is likely to move northwards and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to cross Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during afternoon/evening of May 20 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Squally wind speeds ranging between 80-90 kmph prevails over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. The wind speed is likely rise to 125 and 150 kmph over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal by May 18, 160-190 kmph over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north on May 19 and 170-200 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by morning on May 20.

Follow Cyclone Amphan LIVE Updates

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Odisha-West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts from May 18 to May 20, and those out at sea are advised to return to the coast. Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are likely to receive scattered to widespread rain with a possibility of thundershowers.

Conditions are favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon in some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andaman Sea over the next 12 hours.

South Peninsular India is expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain during the next 4 days. Northeastern states are likely to continue to experience widespread rain/thundershowers during the next 5 days with heavy to very heavy rain during May 19 and May 21. Dry weather is likely to prevail over Northwestern plains of the country.

The maximum temperature in Rajasthan, north Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are in the range of 41-44 degrees Celcius. Heat wave conditions are likely to persist in isolated pockets of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

