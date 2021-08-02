scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 02, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Weather Today LIVE updates: Reduced rainfall activity over peninsular and east central India during next 3-4 days

The IMD has predicted reduced rainfall activity over peninsular India and adjoining east central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2021 8:46:56 am
Weather Today LIVE updates: Reduced rainfall activity over peninsular and east central India during next 3-4 daysA waterlogged area outside a school during heavy monsoon rain, in Ajmer, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi, Faridabad, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Noida, Dadri, Meerut, and Ghaziabad during the next 2 hours on Monday.

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh this week. Widespread rain is likely to continue over east Rajasthan during Aug 1-5.

The current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over rest of north India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Aug 1 and 2. The IMD has predicted reduced rainfall activity over peninsular India and adjoining east central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.

In other news, 32 districts across Maharashtra have received excess rainfall in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states. The Parbhani district in the Marathwada region – which was at the epicentre of the drought in the state — recorded the highest rainfall departure after recording 71 per cent beyond-normal showers in the month. Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which are slowly recovering from the recent devastating landslides and floods, have received 40 per cent, 55 per cent and 27 per cent above-average rainfall for July, respectivel

Live Blog

Light rain likely over Delhi and adjoining areas; rainfall to continue in Rajasthan; reduced rainfall in peninsular and east central India during next 3-4 days, says IMD. Follow this space for the latest updates.

Weather Today LIVE updates: Reduced rainfall activity over peninsular and east central India during next 3-4 days Clouds hover over Ajmer city on a rainy day during the monsoon season, in Ajmer, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, rainwater inundated streets, entered houses in several residential colonies in Bhilwara following incessant rain on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. "We've handed over several memoranda to civic officials for proper drainage but to no avail," said a local in Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar area.

And on Sunday, six people were killed and four others injured in two incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa and Singrauli districts, PTI reported. In Rewa, a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother and two daughters, aged 7 and 8 years, were killed when their mud house collapsed in the morning, police officials said.  Rewa Collector Ilayaraja T said the incident took place in Ghuchiyari Bahera village under Garh police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Another minor daughter of the man received injuries and she was admitted to Gangev Hospital, he said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd