Weather Today LIVE updates: Light rain likely in Delhi today, says IMD

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh this week. Widespread rain is likely to continue over east Rajasthan during Aug 1-5.
The current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over rest of north India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Aug 1 and 2. The IMD has predicted reduced rainfall activity over peninsular India and adjoining east central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.
In other news, 32 districts across Maharashtra have received excess rainfall in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states. The Parbhani district in the Marathwada region – which was at the epicentre of the drought in the state — recorded the highest rainfall departure after recording 71 per cent beyond-normal showers in the month. Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which are slowly recovering from the recent devastating landslides and floods, have received 40 per cent, 55 per cent and 27 per cent above-average rainfall for July, respectivel
Light rains are likely to lash Delhi on Monday bringing the maximum temperature down to around 29 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said in its daily forecast.
The minimum temperature for the day is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90%. A 9.30 am update from the IMD suggests that light showers can be expected over parts of Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours.
July, with a delayed monsoon followed by heavy rainfall, saw weather extremes that are uncommon as it oscillated from heat waves to temperatures significantly lower than normal.
Five days in July witnessed heat waves, when temperatures soared between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius. This is uncharacteristic for the month, as monsoons rains usually reach Delhi on June 27. According to R K Jenamani, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave was an extension of the previous summer months and went along with the delay in the onset of the monsoon over Northwest India. Monsoon was deficient till around July 12, but Northwest India got a good spell of rainfall later, he said.