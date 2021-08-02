Weather Today LIVE updates: Light rain likely in Delhi today, says IMD

scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Updated: August 2, 2021 11:45:29 am
Weather Today LIVE updates: Reduced rainfall activity over peninsular and east central India during next 3-4 daysA waterlogged area outside a school during heavy monsoon rain, in Ajmer, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said light rain is likely to occur in Delhi today, bringing the maximum temperature down to around 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh this week. Widespread rain is likely to continue over east Rajasthan during Aug 1-5.

The current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over rest of north India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Aug 1 and 2. The IMD has predicted reduced rainfall activity over peninsular India and adjoining east central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.

In other news, 32 districts across Maharashtra have received excess rainfall in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states. The Parbhani district in the Marathwada region – which was at the epicentre of the drought in the state — recorded the highest rainfall departure after recording 71 per cent beyond-normal showers in the month. Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which are slowly recovering from the recent devastating landslides and floods, have received 40 per cent, 55 per cent and 27 per cent above-average rainfall for July, respectivel

Live Blog

11:17 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Delhi weather: Mercury may dip as IMD predicts light showers today

Light rains are likely to lash Delhi on Monday bringing the maximum temperature down to around 29 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said in its daily forecast.

The minimum temperature for the day is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 90%. A 9.30 am update from the IMD suggests that light showers can be expected over parts of Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours.

10:47 (IST)02 Aug 2021
Heat wave & delayed monsoon to heavy rain: Why July saw extreme weather in Delhi

July, with a delayed monsoon followed by heavy rainfall, saw weather extremes that are uncommon as it oscillated from heat waves to temperatures significantly lower than normal.

Five days in July witnessed heat waves, when temperatures soared between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius. This is uncharacteristic for the month, as monsoons rains usually reach Delhi on June 27. According to R K Jenamani, scientist at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat wave was an extension of the previous summer months and went along with the delay in the onset of the monsoon over Northwest India. Monsoon was deficient till around July 12, but Northwest India got a good spell of rainfall later, he said.

Weather Today LIVE updates: Reduced rainfall activity over peninsular and east central India during next 3-4 days Clouds hover over Ajmer city on a rainy day during the monsoon season, in Ajmer, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, rainwater inundated streets, entered houses in several residential colonies in Bhilwara following incessant rain on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. "We've handed over several memoranda to civic officials for proper drainage but to no avail," said a local in Vijay Singh Pathik Nagar area.

And on Sunday, six people were killed and four others injured in two incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa and Singrauli districts, PTI reported. In Rewa, a 35-year-old man, his 60-year-old mother and two daughters, aged 7 and 8 years, were killed when their mud house collapsed in the morning, police officials said.  Rewa Collector Ilayaraja T said the incident took place in Ghuchiyari Bahera village under Garh police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Another minor daughter of the man received injuries and she was admitted to Gangev Hospital, he said.

