Weather Today LIVE updates: Light rain likely in Delhi today, says IMD

A waterlogged area outside a school during heavy monsoon rain, in Ajmer, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Monday said light rain is likely to occur in Delhi today, bringing the maximum temperature down to around 29 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to occur over Madhya Pradesh this week. Widespread rain is likely to continue over east Rajasthan during Aug 1-5.

The current spell of rainfall is likely to continue over rest of north India with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on Aug 1 and 2. The IMD has predicted reduced rainfall activity over peninsular India and adjoining east central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 3-4 days.

In other news, 32 districts across Maharashtra have received excess rainfall in July, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data states. The Parbhani district in the Marathwada region – which was at the epicentre of the drought in the state — recorded the highest rainfall departure after recording 71 per cent beyond-normal showers in the month. Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, which are slowly recovering from the recent devastating landslides and floods, have received 40 per cent, 55 per cent and 27 per cent above-average rainfall for July, respectivel