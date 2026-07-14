Weather Today Live Updates: Assam blames Meghalaya mining as monsoon rain floods Guwahati

Guwahati, Jul 13 (ANI): Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall, in Guwahati on Monday. (ANI Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for the Northeast as a massive convective system continues to dump intense rainfall across the region. Meghalaya has been placed under an “extremely heavy rainfall” warning, while Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next seven days.

The prolonged downpour has heightened the risk of flash floods, landslides and widespread disruption, with authorities urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert.

Story continues below this ad Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the unprecedented rainfall across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam has caused widespread flash floods and extensive damage. In a post on X, he said the Centre and state governments are working to restore communication links and ensure the supply of essential commodities, while urging people to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing monsoon. In Assam, political leaders differed on the causes of flooding in Guwahati. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Dharmeswar Roy said the state was not facing a severe flood situation overall, but acknowledged that the capital was grappling with widespread urban flooding. BJP MLA Chakradhar Gogoi, however, described the flooding in Guwahati as “man-made”, blaming runoff from Meghalaya. He alleged that mining, deforestation and hill excavation in the neighbouring state had increased the flow of water into the plains, worsening waterlogging in the city. Gogoi added that while the flooding does not usually last long, a permanent solution is needed, and said the Assam government is working towards addressing the issue. According to Centre-run Prasar Bharati, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Sonitpur, Dhemaji and Jorhat districts continue to be plagued by urban waterlogging. Live Updates Jul 14, 2026 12:17 PM IST Arunachal rains wash away Bailey Bridge, cut off road link in Kurung Kumey The incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has reached the Kumey River and caused extensive damage in the Damin Sub-Division and Parsi-Parlo Circle in the Kurung Kumey district. The Bailey Bridge connecting Damin and Huri was washed away, severely disrupting road connectivity in the region. Kurung Kumey Former Zila Parishad Chairperson Sangha Tajik appealed to both the Arunachal Pradesh Government and the Central Government to urgently restore damaged bridges, culverts, and road connectivity in the district. VIDEO | Arunachal Pradesh: Widespread flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Kumey River caused extensive damage in the Damin Sub-Division and Parsi-Parlo Circle of Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district.



In Damin Sub-Division, the Bailey… pic.twitter.com/wpyoDW9Urt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2026 https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

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