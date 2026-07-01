Weather Today Live Updates: Orange alert for Mumbai, nearby districts; over 1.3L hit by northeast floods

Mumbai gets heavy rains on Tuesday morning. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai tomorrow (Thursday), warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Very heavy rain alert: Even as India continues to reel under rainfall deficit this year, parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are now braced for very heavy showers in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted in its latest bulletin. An orange alert has been issued for a few districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall today, while Sindhudurg and Palghar are on a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall likely. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai tomorrow, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The rain deficit: While June recorded a 40 per cent rainfall deficit, the IMD has predicted July precipitation to remain below normal, less than 94 per cent of the long-period average. The weather department had predicted 92 per cent rainfall for June, but the month brought in just about 60 per cent of normal rains, making it the fifth driest June since 1901 — the year from which rainfall records are available in India.

Story continues below this ad Northeast India floods: Meanwhile, the flood condition in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam remained grim, with the Central government ministers taking stock of the situation. In Arunachal, over 90,000 people have been affected by the deluge across 12 districts, with 4 deaths and 21 injuries. More than 46,000 people have been hit in six districts of Assam, with one death. On Tuesday, Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju undertook an aerial and ground assessment of the flood-ravaged Keyi Panyor district. Live Updates Jul 1, 2026 10:18 AM IST Mumbai waterlogged after heavy rains Heavy rain on Tuesday caused severe waterlogging at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. #watch | Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0Bttk6H4fu — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026 Jul 1, 2026 10:15 AM IST Orange alert for Mumbai, nearby districts; over 1.3L hit by northeast floods Even as India continues to reel under rainfall deficit this year, parts of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are now braced for very heavy showers in the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted in its latest bulletin. An orange alert has been issued for a few districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall today, while Sindhudurg and Palghar are on a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall likely. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai tomorrow, warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

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