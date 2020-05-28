Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heatwave conditions to recede from today; rain likely in northeast India

Weather Today: A man, wearing a mask, covers his head with a scarf on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (PTI Photo) A man, wearing a mask, covers his head with a scarf on a hot summer afternoon, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said that conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm is likely under the influence of a Western Disturbance and maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from today onwards. Substantial reduction of heatwave conditions in north and central India is possible from May 29 onwards, the weather agency said in its daily bulletin.

Churu in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of 49 degrees Celcius yesterday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram over the next 24 hours due to strong southerly winds from Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is expected over parts of south Peninsular India from May 28-30.

Rain/thundershowers were observed yesterday at many places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Gangetic West Bengal, and at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Severe heatwave conditions were observed some parts of West Rajasthan and at one or two pockets of East Rajasthan. Heatwave conditions were observed at many parts of Vidarbha, over some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh.