Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heatwave conditions to recede from today; rain likely in northeast India

Thursday, May 28, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 28, 2020 11:06:10 am
Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said that conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Rain accompanied by thunderstorm is likely under the influence of a Western Disturbance and maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from today onwards. Substantial reduction of heatwave conditions in north and central India is possible from May 29 onwards, the weather agency said in its daily bulletin.

Churu in Rajasthan recorded the highest temperature of 49 degrees Celcius yesterday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram over the next 24 hours due to strong southerly winds from Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is expected over parts of south Peninsular India from May 28-30.

Rain/thundershowers were observed yesterday at many places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, and Gangetic West Bengal, and at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Severe heatwave conditions were observed some parts of West Rajasthan and at one or two pockets of East Rajasthan. Heatwave conditions were observed at many parts of Vidarbha, over some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh.

11:06 (IST)28 May 2020
Why the present heatwave in North India is unusual

For the past few days, the states of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have been experiencing severe to very severe heatwave conditions. In its very first spell this summer, this heatwave pushed day temperatures significantly above normal, with Churu in Rajasthan reporting 50 degrees on Tuesday. Here is why this summer is slightly unusual.

10:57 (IST)28 May 2020
Welcome to our LIVE blog!

Hi, welcome to our LIVE blog. Follow this space for the latest weather updates.

Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal at a few places over West Rajasthan, at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttarakhand and Saurashtra and Kutch, appreciably above normal (3-5 degree Celcius) at most places over Punjab, at many places over East Rajasthan, at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and UP, and at isloated places over Himachal Pradesh.

IMD said that maximum temperatures were above normal (1.6-3 degree Celcius) at most places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Telangana, Rayalseema, Gujarat region and Jharkhand, and at a few places over Chhatisgarh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Temperatures were markedly below normal (-5 degree Celcius or less) at many places over Assam and Meghalaya and Bihar, at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

