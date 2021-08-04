Weather Today LIVE updates: Several Madhya Pradesh villages affected by flooding of rivers, heavy rain in Rajasthan’s Kota region

An NDRF team evacuates a paralyzed woman during a rescue operation at flooded Mohana village in Gwalior district. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said 13 villages of Morena are affected by floods in Chambal and Kwari rivers.

“So far, more than 250 people rescued and rescue operations are on for 200 persons. So far, 1100 people evacuated from 36 affected villages of Datia &operation is on for 45 persons,” Chouhan told news agency ANI.

He said that 30 villages of Sheopur have been affected due to floods in Kwari, Seep and Parvati rivers and over 1000 people have been safely evacuated. “At present, operation is going on to rescue about 1000 people stranded in villages of Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewada, Jatkheda.”

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation regarding floods in some parts of the state due to heavy rains and a rise in water level of rivers. Shah said Centre is providing full help to the state for relief work.