Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Weather Today LIVE updates: Several Madhya Pradesh villages affected by flooding of rivers, heavy rain in Rajasthan's Kota region

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation regarding floods in some parts of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rains and a rise in water level of rivers.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 4, 2021 12:28:13 pm
An NDRF team evacuates a paralyzed woman during a rescue operation at flooded Mohana village in Gwalior district. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Wednesday said 13 villages of Morena are affected by floods in Chambal and Kwari rivers.

“So far, more than 250 people rescued and rescue operations are on for 200 persons. So far, 1100 people evacuated from 36 affected villages of Datia &operation is on for 45 persons,” Chouhan told news agency ANI.

He said that 30 villages of Sheopur have been affected due to floods in Kwari, Seep and Parvati rivers and over 1000 people have been safely evacuated. “At present, operation is going on to rescue about 1000 people stranded in villages of Jwalapur, Bheravada, Mewada, Jatkheda.”

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and inquired about the situation regarding floods in some parts of the state due to heavy rains and a rise in water level of rivers. Shah said Centre is providing full help to the state for relief work.

Several Madhya Pradesh villages affected by flooding of rivers, rescue and relief operations under way; 40 villages in Rajasthan face flood threat due to heavy rain. Follow this space for the latest news.  

12:28 (IST)04 Aug 2021
Light rain likely in Delhi today

The national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain is expected for the next three to four days, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather department had earlier said that Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 percent of the long-period average -- in August. Delhi has witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July. (PTI)

New Delhi received light rain on Tuesday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, about 40 villages in Dholpur district are facing flood threat due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

Following heavy showers in Kota division, the Chambal river barrage was opened after which water reached Dholpur, officials said, adding that the water level of Chambal river in Dholpur crossed the danger mark on Tuesday. They said about 40 villages in the surrounding areas are facing the threat of flood as a result.

Dholpur District Collector R K Jaiswal took stock of the situation and said instructions have been given to monitor the villages facing the threat.

Heavy rainfall was also recorded at one or two places in Baran, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Jhalawar, Dausa, Tonk Bundi, and Jaipur leading to high inflow in some rivers/dams.

A MeT department official Tuesdays said light to moderate rain was recorded at most places in eastern Rajasthan and some places in western part of the state during the last 24 hours.

