Weather Today Highlights: Two dead and seven injured in MP rains, heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal

Weather Today LIVE updates: IMD expects Low Pressure Area over Madhya Pradesh to weaken during the time period of August 5 – August 7. Chances of torrential rain is possible over Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for next five days. There will be a gradual shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas by 10th August.
Raifall in Northwest India will reduce from Thursday onwards. On the other hand, rainfall activity will gradually increase over Himalayas and adjoining areas of northern plains and northeastern states from August 10 onwards.
India Meteorological Department stated, “Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 4-5 days.”
Widespread rainfall along with heavy spell of rainfall are very likely to take place over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday.
Heavy rains destroyed Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh. Casualties have occurred with two dead, several bridges damaged and many injured.
An air operation to rescue people was initiated in flood-hit Bhind district and Karera in Shivpuri district, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Due to Cyclonic Circulation that is prevailing over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area Weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal is heavy rainfall from August 5 to 6.
A three-year-old boy died when a wall collapsed on him following heavy rainfall in a village here on Thursday morning, police said.
The incident took place in Rudkali village under the Bhopa police station limits, they said.
The victim was identified as Vivan, the police added. (PTI)
IMD expects gradual reduce in rainfall activity over Madhya Pradesh from Thursday onwards, a result of Low Pressure Area weakening. Gradually monsoon trough will move towards Himalayan foothills.
Hence, Himalayas and adjoining northern plains and northeastern states will experience increased rainfall activity from August 10 onward.
With heavy rains ravaging the Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh, leaving two people dead and damaging bridges and other infrastructure, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said the state has "not seen such devastation in the last 70 years".
Besides, seven people have been injured - four in Guna, two in Shivpuri and one in Morena, state revenue secretary Gyaneshwar B Patil told PTI, adding that they share death figures only after confirmation from district collectors.
The heavy showers in the Gwalior-Chambal region damaged bridges near the Ratangarh temple (Datia) and Sankua because of which many people were stuck there, Chouhan said.
In the morning, Chouhan spoke to commissioners and Inspector Generals of Gwalior and Chambal divisions (comprising Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Datia, Sheopur, Morena and Bhind districts) to take stock of the flood situation and rescue operations, an official from the state administration in Bhopal said.
On Wednesday night, 57 people were rescued from Kali Pahadi in Shivpuri district, officials said, adding that efforts were on to rescue 35 more people stranded there.
Besides, 13 people were rescued from Teela area in Shivpuri, they said.
Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning to inform him about the latest flood situation, and rescue and relief operations. (PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies and light rainfall for Delhi on Thursday. Most parts of the national capital have, however, remained dry for the past 24 hours.
An 8.20 a.m. update from the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall over isolated parts of Delhi, including Model Town over the next two hours. Light rain and thundershowers are also on the forecast for parts of the NCR in the morning.
Weather stations at Safdarjung, the Ridge, Aya Nagar, Palam and Lodi Road recorded no rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Read more
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light intensity rainfall over Pune city though partially cloudy sky conditions developing on Thursday. Pune district’s ghat areas could witness isolated heavy rain on the day.
The city’s maximum temperature will be close to 29 degrees and the recorded minimum temperature on Thursday was 21.7 degrees Celsius.
During the past 24-hours, rainfall recorded over Pune was Shivajinagar – 3.7mm, Pashan – 2.8mm and Lohegaon – 3.6mm. Read more
It warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah and Hooghly districts till Thursday morning.
Heavy rainfall is also expected to occur at one or two places in Kolkata, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum and Jhargram districts, the Met department added.
The weather department has issued yellow warning for East and West Midnapore and the South 24 Parganas, predicting 7 to 11 cms of rainfall at one or two places in these districts on Thursday. Read more
Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are very likely to experience light to moderate rain; along with thunderstorm according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi's forecast for Wednesday was light rainfall and overcast sky. Since Tuesday Delhi has been experiencing low rainfall.
Five members of a family were killed after a wall collapsed on their house due to incessant heavy rain in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Wednesday.
Two other members of the family are feared trapped under the debris, they said.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Navghat area, the police said.
Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena said an old wall collapsed on the house in which two brothers, Mahendra Kaivat and Mahaveer Kaivat, lived with their families. Due to this, the roof of the house caved in, burying all seven family members under the debris.
After receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and managed to pull out two people from the debris. Three others were rescued on Wednesday morning, he said. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on the flood situation caused by water discharge from dams in parts of the state, news agency ANI reported. He assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation, PMO said.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra Wednesday visited flood-affected areas in Gwalior, news agency ANI reported.
"All ministers are working. I would request all to avoid false rumours. All villages near rivers are affected. Our priority is to rescue people," Narottam Mishra said.
The national capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.
Light to moderate rain is expected for the next three to four days, according to the IMD forecast.
The weather department had earlier said that Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 percent of the long-period average -- in August. Delhi has witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July. (PTI)