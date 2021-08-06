Weather Today Highlights: Two dead and seven injured in MP rains, heavy rainfall predicted in West Bengal

An NDRF team evacuates a paralyzed woman during a rescue operation at flooded Mohana village in Gwalior district. (PTI Photo)

Weather Today LIVE updates: IMD expects Low Pressure Area over Madhya Pradesh to weaken during the time period of August 5 – August 7. Chances of torrential rain is possible over Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for next five days. There will be a gradual shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas by 10th August.

Raifall in Northwest India will reduce from Thursday onwards. On the other hand, rainfall activity will gradually increase over Himalayas and adjoining areas of northern plains and northeastern states from August 10 onwards.

India Meteorological Department stated, “Reduced rainfall activity likely to continue over Peninsular India and adjoining east Central India (except Odisha), Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 4-5 days.”

Widespread rainfall along with heavy spell of rainfall are very likely to take place over West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Thursday.

Heavy rains destroyed Gwalior-Chambal region in Madhya Pradesh. Casualties have occurred with two dead, several bridges damaged and many injured.

An air operation to rescue people was initiated in flood-hit Bhind district and Karera in Shivpuri district, according to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Due to Cyclonic Circulation that is prevailing over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area Weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal is heavy rainfall from August 5 to 6.