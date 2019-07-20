Weather today Live Updates: Kerala on red alert as heavy rains to continue to lash state, dam raised in Idukki

Weather today Live Updates: Kerala on red alert as heavy rains to continue to lash state, dam raised in Idukkihttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/weather-today-live-updates-kerala-flood-alert-delhi-mumbai-rains-5838860/
Weather today live updates: As the southwest monsoon continues to intensify in Kerala, a red alert has been sounded in Kozhikode, Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram and Kannur districts after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted over 20 cm of rainfall between July 19-22. One shutter of Kallarkutty Dam in the high range Idukki district has already been opened in the wake of heavy downpour in the catchment areas, ANI reported.
The weather agency is hopeful that the second spell of the monsoon, which started Wednesday, will bring in heavy rains to the state, which had recorded 46 per cent deficiency till July 15. In Kasargod, which is also under alert, the district collector has declared a holiday for all the educational institutes, including professional colleges.
Meanwhile, the flood situation in Bihar and northeast India showed little improvement on Friday as over 1.15 crore people remained affected. The death toll due to flood and rain-related incidents neared 150. The southwest monsoon advanced into the remaining parts of west Rajasthan, thereby covering the entire country on Friday. Most regions in northern India, except Delhi, recorded light to moderate rainfall.
In Kerala, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued orange and yellow alerts across various districts. Yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasargod districts. The State Disaster Management Authority has asked all the departments to open control rooms at Taluk headquarters. The Monsoon had set in over the state on June 8, after a week-long delay.
The mercury and humidity levels rose in the national capital in the absence of rains on Friday. The weatherman said not much rain is likely in the city in the next two to three days. However, the maximum temperature is going to remain below the 36-degree Celsius mark due to "cloudy conditions and thundery developments". The national capital witnessed rains over the last three days that had resulted in a drop in temperatures and pollution levels.
